1942 Wooden Boat a Mystery at Okoboji

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — There is a mystery on display at the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum this summer. It’s a 1942 Century Sea Maid- a wooden boat, which was hauled out of the waters of Haywards Bay, part of West Lake Okoboji.

The boat was first spotted several years back by Spirit Lake fisherman Chad Thompson. He first noticed a blip on his depth finder, while seeking fish. Then this past February, he took a week of vacation to ice fishing.

“I went to drop my camera down and I’m looking behind my lure and I can see it outline of something and I thought man is that a log down there or something,” said Thompson. “I picked up and I moved over to get a closer view of it and I took those pictures while I was getting all excited.”

He came back from his vacation, wanting to tell everyone he saw. But rather, he did talk to a boat restorer, and to an underwater recovery firm. He had no idea what it would cost to rescue a boat like this.

“I went and talk to him Kirschbaum’s and he looked at the pictures he was all excited,” said Thompson. “This doesn’t happen very often that we get an old wooden boat that’s all intact to bring back up, so we had divers and equipment and stuff to go do it and they donated all the time to do it.”

The first photos of the boat were taken February 5th, it was raised to the surface on March 7th.

Right away they noticed some things about this boat. It’s steering wheel was sticking up, as though the driver would be standing. Parks of the front of the boat had been altered. The boat’s bilge hand pump was laying on the back deck of the boat, speculating that someone was bailing water.

Also, once the boat was on dry land, Thompson checked the old battery in the boat. It still had 1/2 volt charge on it. The crankcase could still be turned with a wrench, it hadn’t seized up underwater.

“Intriguing part of the story is we don’t know who and what, said Thompson about this boat. “We do have roughly a timeframe of 1969, that’s what the battery was stated in the boat sometime after 1969.”

There is speculation about who may have left the boat.

“We still have a lot of unknown answers who had the boat,” said Thompson. “There’s been stories of a person out on the lake in this general vicinity, that was out in the boat zigzagging back-and-forth they lost the boat capsized and gentlemen drowned, the boat was never recovered.”

The bilge pump laying on the back deck of the boat could negate that possibility, or the pump could have floated to the deck when the boat sank.

After the boat was recovered, it was drained and cleaned. It was then taken to its own room at the Maritime Museum. They had to take off the door to get it inside the former store room. They noticed parts of the boat were missing. So a couple weeks back divers went back to the site, and found some of the missing boat pieces.

