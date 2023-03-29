DES MOINES, IOWA — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Des Moines on Tuesday night after the driver smashed into a tree.

First responders were called to the report of a crash in the 1400 block of MLK, Jr. Parkway around 8:14 p.m. A patrol officer found a 2014 Volkswagen Passat that had crashed into a tree in a residential yard. Police say the 19-year old driver was seriously injured and unresponsive.

The officer started CPR until medics arrived. Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released. The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

This is the third traffic-related fatality of 2023 in the city.