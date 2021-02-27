19-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 19-year-old is charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a home in Des Moines Saturday morning.

John Tommy Hillman, 19, of Des Moines has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of going armed with intent.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue at 5:05 a.m. Police say a man called and reported that he was being shot at. Officers arrived and found the victim uninjured outside a home. He reported to police that the suspect was still in the home with multiple other occupants. Police say they went to investigate and heard gunfire coming from inside the home.

Officers secured the area and began negotiating with the suspect to surrender, but the suspect refused to leave, according to police. A dispatcher made phone contact with one of the occupants and the suspect and all other occupants eventually left the home without incident.

Police say the victim and suspect both live at the home. Officers found a handgun, shell casings and bullet impacts in the walls of the home, according to police.

Police charged Hillman after interviewing witnesses and examining evidence. He is being held at the Polk County Jail.