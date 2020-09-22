19 More COVID-19 Deaths, 517 New Cases Reported in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is confirming the deaths of 19 more Iowans from COVID-19 as well as the positive tests of 517 more individuals.

The numbers reflect test results and data reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The deaths of 19 more Iowans pushes the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 1,285.

A total of 81,150 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 59,164 of those individuals are considered recovered by the state. A total of 744,863 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.; 89.1% of them tested negative.

The state reported a positive rate of 10.0% on Monday among nearly 4,000 test results reported to state labs.

Ten Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate above 15%. That list includes Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Crawford, Plymouth, Sac, Henry, Ida, Winnebago and Woodbury Counties. Governor Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

Of the 1,285 Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19, 671 of those were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 41 outbreaks at Iowa facilities affecting 939 residents and staff members.

There are currently 285 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is an increase of 14 patients in the last 24 hours. 72 Iowans are in the ICU battling COVID-19 and 34 patients on ventilators. Statewide there are 3,200 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 432 ICU beds and 774 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.