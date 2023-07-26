DES MOINES, Iowa — Nineteen dogs and puppies were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa after being found in a hoarding situation in Council Bluffs.

According to the ARL, the dogs and puppies had been living in filth for a long time. The dogs were found with urine-stained, matted coats and had evidence of fleas. One dog was also found to be missing an eye.

Dog rescued in hoarding case. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The dogs and puppies were rescued by Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs before being transported to the ARL. Nikki Cruickshank, executive director of Midlands Humane Society, said the owner has been cited by the Council Bluffs Animal control in connection to the case.

Before the dogs and puppies can be put up for adoption they will need to be spayed or neutered, the ARL said.

Donations to help the dogs can be made online, by mail or in-person at 5452 NE 22nd St. in Des Moines.