18-Year-Old Shot in Head Now Charged With Attempted Murder in May Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old from Des Moines who has spent the last four months recovering from a gunshot wound to the head is now charged with attempted murder from the shooting.

Braden Schaffer has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, carrying weapons, going armed with intent, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and criminal gang participation.

Police say Schaffer was in a car with three other people back in May. The group was chasing down someone following an argument at Merle Hay Mall. Investigators believe the group exchanged gunfire in the 3000 block of Clark Street. Police say a pedestrian shot Schaffer in the back of the head.

Schaffer was released from the hospital on Monday and is now charged. The other people allegedly in the car with Schaffer face criminal charges. Austin Mallory and Raekwon Patton are facing attempted murder charges. Tayronce Denton was charged with drug possession.

Police are still trying to identify the pedestrian who the group allegedly shot at.