18-Year-Old Shot in Fort Dodge Dies; Suspect Charged With Murder

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have charged an 18-year-old man with first-degree murder after a woman shot on Sunday died from her injuries.

Jlynn Beason, 18, died on Monday after getting shot in Fort Dodge early Sunday morning. Police have charged 18-year-old Fort Dodge resident Denharrio K. Lewil with first-degree murder in Beason’s death.

Police believe Beason was in a vehicle in the 400 block of South 14th Street when she was shot from another vehicle. Beason arrived to a hospital at 2:15 a.m. and was later transferred to a hospital in Des Moines. Police say she died from her injuries on Monday.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says investigators were able to quickly identify those involved in the incident. Lewil was charged with attempted murder on Sunday after being interviewed by investigators. He now faces the first-degree murder charge following Beason’s death.

The Fort Dodge Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call law enforcement.