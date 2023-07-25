NEVADA, Iowa — An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Nevada Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of 7th Street and R Avenue around 6:42 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Chief of Police Chris Brandes of the Nevada Public Safety Department.

An adult male suffering from two gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital for treatment and later released. Police have not released his name.

Chief Brandes said the investigation identified 18-year-old Tristyn William Rumbaugh and another male juvenile as suspects in the shooting. They are both charged with attempted murder. The juvenile’s name is not being released.

No other details about the shooting were released.

The Iowa State Patrol, DCI, Ames Police, Story County Sheriff’s Office, and Story County Conservation assisted in the investigation.