MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An 18-year-old was injured late Tuesday night in a shooting.

At around 9:37 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East North Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threating injury.

Marshalltown Police said officers investigating the scene identified multiple people who may have important information about the shooting, but those individuals have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Chief Michael Tupper released the following statement in a press release about the investigation:

Evidence indicates this was not a random act of violence but rather a targeted incident. It is likely everyone involved is well acquainted with each other and we are not receiving much in the form of helpful cooperation. The police investigation will continue until we identify who the shooter was and bring that person to justice. It is disturbing to us that some of the involved parties are juveniles. We are concerned that young people have been drawn into such a violent act that could have had tragic consequences. We encourage parents to talk to their sons and daughters and discuss with them the dangers of gun violence and the importance of steering clear of such dangerous people and activities. Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641)754-5729. Tips can also be submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)753-1234 or online.