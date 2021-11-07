18-year-old injured in Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 10 block of North 7th Street after receiving a report of gunshots in the area. Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his midsection. The victim was flown to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment of his injuries.

After investigating, police determined the shooting happened inside an apartment area located at 21 ½ North 7th Street. The victim fled the scene to a nearby parking lot where he was found by police. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

Police have not made an arrest in the case but located a firearm and identified witnesses at the scene. The Fort Dodge Police Department continues to investigate.