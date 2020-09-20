18-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Fort Dodge Shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are investigating after an 18-year-old woman arrived to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Police believe the woman was in a vehicle in the 400 block of South 14th Street when someone shot her from another vehicle.

The victim arrived to the hospital at 2:15 a.m. and was later transported to a hospital in Des Moines. Her name has not been released.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Dodge Police Department.