18-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of Pregnant Teenager in Ankeny

Ankeny, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager is now facing charges related to the shooting death of a pregnant girl in Ankeny last month, as well as drug and weapons charges.

Donault Logan, 18, was taken into custody on Friday morning at the Polk County Jail. Police say he’s been ‘implicated’ in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mia Holmes last month in Ankeny.

Holmes was shot and killed at an Ankeny hotel on August 3rd. She was found at the WoodSpring Suites around 11:00 p.m suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Holmes was pregnant. Neither she nor her unborn child survived the shooting.

Logan was immediately identified as a material witness in the investigation. He was taken into custody the day after the shooting but charges were not filed.

On Friday he was arrested again and now faces a list of felony charges including:

-Involuntary manslaughter

-Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

-Nonconsensual Termination of Pregnancy

– Fradulent Purchase of a Firearm or Ammuntion

– Controlled Substance violation

-Drug Tax Stamp violation

He is being held on $90,000 bond.