DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old has been charged after a gun was allegedly found in his waistband at Lincoln High School on Tuesday.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the gun was found after a fight broke out between students. The school’s public safety team was able to safely secure the gun.

Jesua Shadin, 18, has been charged with carrying weapons on school grounds.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.