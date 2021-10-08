18-year-old accused of causing nearly $73K worth of damage to Iowa cemetery

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old Iowan was arrested for allegedly causing nearly $73,000 worth of damage to a cemetery.

According to court documents, on the morning of July 5, authorities were dispatched to Fredsville Evangelical Cemetery near Cedar Falls, Iowa for a report of vandalism. Police found numerous headstones were damaged and two headstones had items removed from them.



Documents said after further investigation, police discovered there was a party in the area and seen

a picture showing Coletin Stevenson, 18, in the cemetery posing with the damage.

On September 1, police attempted to interview Stevenson, but he was not home. After telling Stevenson’s relative about the incident, he went to Stevenson’s room and gave stolen tombstones to authorities.

Stevenson was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Stevenson was booked in the Grundy County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with more information should call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 319-824-6933.