18 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported, 700 New Positive Cases in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — Eighteen more Iowans have died from COVID-19, one of the biggest single day reports the state has seen during the pandemic.

According the state’s coronavirus website, 777 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. That is an increase of 18 deaths in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Thirteen of the 18 new deaths reported Thursday are residents of long term care facilities. 412 residents of long term care facilities have died from COVID-19 in Iowa. There are currently outbreaks at 15 long term care facilities across the state.

The state is also reporting 701 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa. 36,737 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. 27,352 of those are considered ‘recovered’ by the state. 391,637 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

The IDPH lists the one day positive rate for Iowa on Wednesday at 6.8%. 9.4% of Iowans tested were positive for the virus.

There are 195 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. 65 of those are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators. More than 700 ventilators and 400 ICU beds remain available across the state.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.