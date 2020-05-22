18 More COVID-19 Deaths, 454 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa saw 18 more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 418 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 454, bringing the total number of positive tests to 16,408.

There are 362 hospitalized patients with the virus and 123 of those are in Intensive Care. Seventy-nine of those patients are on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 8,804 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 119,462 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,722 people who tested positive out of the 13,746 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.