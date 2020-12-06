17 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa; Hospitalization Numbers Continue to Drop

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 17 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive coronavirus tests of another 1,869 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The deaths of 17 more Iowans from COVID-19 raises the statewide death total to 2,682. Of those who’ve died, 1,118 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 137 outbreaks at care facilities across the state affecting 5,282 people, according to the state’s COVID-19 website. That is a slight increase in the number of affected people from Saturday. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases in one facility. Facilities are taken off outbreak status after going 28 days without a positive test.

The 1,869 new positive tests for the coronavirus raises the statewide total of those who’ve contracted the virus to 243,931. Of those, the state considers 158,994 to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,248,999 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus, 19.5% of them tested positive.

There are currently 918 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, including 195 in the ICU and 122 on ventilators. Those numbers are all down from the previous day. There are 3,180 inpatient hospital beds available statewide, as well as 379 ICU beds and 859 ventilators.

Seventy-five of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a two-week average positive rate over 15%. The statewide average positive rate for the last two weeks is 16.5%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.