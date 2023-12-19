DES MOINES, Iowa — Fleur Drive has fully reopened after what felt like a century of construction and drivers are finding fewer barricades along Ingersoll Avenue.

The seasonal pause in road construction is giving city leaders time to focus on the next round of construction, however, 2024’s traffic cone forecast is looking like a takeover. One of the city’s major north-south roads is set for a complete renovation.

During the final council meeting of 2023 Monday night, members started with a special recognition for Mayor Frank Cownie during his final meeting as mayor.

Then they had to tackle some big items, approving a bid by Synergy Contracting for $17 million worth of road construction on 2nd Avenue from University Avenue north to the Des Moines River. This is in Ward One, Chris Coleman just stepped in last month so he and his constituents were left out of the planning process, which was a bitter pill for Coleman to swallow.

“I’m thankful that the city’s spending $17 million on an important street in Ward One, that’s all good. But you know, you spend $17 million you want it as close to perfect as you can. In other areas of town — the neighbors would say ‘the wealthier areas of town’ we’re taking utilities underground, removing telephone poles and all those wires, and we just didn’t have that in the budget down there and that was really disappointing to the people who live and work down there,” said Councilman Coleman.

Joe Gatto, Ward Four Councilman, said, “We’re gonna have more. We need to fix up our old infrastructure. And we’ve allocated dollars to do that with the local option sales tax dollars, we’ve said we’re going to do that, we’re going to fix our roads, we’re going to fix our sewers, and we’re gonna get back our infrastructure that’s been aged for so long.”

The council also voted to lower the speed limit by five miles per hour on MLK Parkway and Fleur Drive.