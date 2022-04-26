DES MOINES, Iowa — A special investigation by Auditor Rob Sand’s office found more than $16,000 worth of gift cards went missing from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Those unaccounted for gift cards, meant for patients and their families, along with hundreds of dollars in misspending were linked to a former Administrative Services Specialist at the hospital, Anna Hernandez. She resigned after being suspended once the missing funds gift cards were discovered.

Auditor Sand joined Dan Winters on the WHO 13 News at 4pm to discuss this investigation and the bigger problems his office sees with gift card accounting.