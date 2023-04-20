NEWTON, Iowa — A teen wanted on a first-degree murder warrant out of Illinois was taken into custody in Newton Wednesday.

The Newton Police Department said it was given information Wednesday that 16-year-old Napoleon Jackson, of Rock Island, Illinois, was residing in Newton. In addition to the murder warrant, he was also wanted on warrants for home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The NPD, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa DCI worked together to determine Jackson was living at 315 E 22nd Street in Newton. After a search warrant was obtained, NPD’s SWAT team and the Jasper County Tactical team were able to locate Jackson and take him into custody without incident.

Jackson is being held at the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora until he is extradited to Illinois.