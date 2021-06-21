16-year-old girl shot at carnival at Southridge Mall, suspect not in custody

Shooting at carnival in Southridge Mall parking lot on June 20, 2021. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting late Sunday night at a carnival in the parking lot of Southridge Mall.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. as the carnival was closing down.

The victim, who was shot in the shoulder, told police she didn’t know who shot her or why. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses were able to provide a good description of the suspect to police, but he was not located. Police have not released the description of the suspect.

The shooting was believed to be linked to a large juvenile fight.

Sgt. Parizek says police have been called out to the carnival several times to respond to fights over the weekend.