DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced grants for three projects in Iowa to help improve water quality. In Des Moines, a $15 million grant was awarded to help fund a water trail project around the dam on the Raccoon River near Fleur Drive.

“In addition to removing safety hazards associated with the dam, the mitigation will allow Iowans to enjoy a river run experience on the Raccoon River and lay the groundwork for a recreational destination in the area,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

The project is expected to create more than 150 jobs and more than $100 million in increased local revenue, the governor’s office said.

“Fleur Drive will have outfitters providing rentals and then make their way following to the Scott Avenue site before taking out at Harriet Street,” said Maggie McClelland of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails. “The great thing about Raccoon River as well and really what the Fleur Drive site will be able to do is create a connection even further upstream on the Raccoon River.”

The whole river trail system in the Des Moines area will include four projects on the Des Moines River and one on the Raccoon. The cost is $125 million, and so far $76 million has been raised. They are still looking for funding for the Center Street Dam project, which is the biggest part of the project.

“Center Street Dam project will be our third of those large dam mitigation projects … We are currently in design phase, doing some pre-designs for our projects, but still in the process of identifying funding sources to be able to move forward with Center Street,” said McClelland. “We are having ongoing conversations at the state and federal level to be able to fund that project.”

For more information on the ICON Water Trails Project, click here.