$15,000 reward offered for information that leads to Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The Poweshiek County sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the pledges have come from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

The office said in a press release that Xavior was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer with his mother. His 11th birthday was May 30.

Police have not said who last saw Xavior, who had recently completed fourth grade at a local public school. One of his neighbors, a mother of one of Xavior’s friends, was the first to report him missing.

The reward fund has been created at Montezuma State Bank. The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”