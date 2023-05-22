RED OAK, Iowa – A 15-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon in eastern Iowa when the motorcycle he was operating struck a pickup truck.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the incident happened around 12:07 p.m. in the 2800 block of 310th Avenue in rural Hopkinton. That’s about 35 miles southwest of Dubuque.

The report says Caleb Jurgens of Hopkinton was traveling southbound on 310 Ave. when his motorcycle crossed the center line and hit a northbound pickup truck head-on. The motorcycle came to rest in the roadway and the truck ended up in the east ditch.

Jurgens was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the truck Austin Schwendinger, 24, and his passenger Kaitlyn Schwendinger, 25, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing the investigation into the accident.