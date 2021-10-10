15-year-old girl injured in shooting at party in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after someone shot her at a party in Fort Dodge Saturday night.

The Fort Dodge Police Department said it responded to a “loud party” with about 40 people at a residence at 1044 North 26th Street around 10:53 p.m. Just before officers arrived, they were told that a shooting had occurred at the residence. Police found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound near the backyard.

“When officers arrived on scene, numerous individuals were fleeing the area,” said Fort Dodge Police Capt. Ryan Gruenberg. “Officers located a 15‐year‐old female with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.”

Police spoke to witnesses who said a person at the party fired several shots at the girl. “It is believed the incident was related to those attending the party and not a random act,” said Gruenberg.

The girl was flown to a hospital in Des Moines. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The Fort Dodge Police Department has not located a suspect but continues to investigate.

