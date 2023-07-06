FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge have released the name of the teen who was killed July 4th in a shooting.

Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew, 15 of Fort Dodge, has been identified as the victim, the Fort Dodge Police Department said. Officers responding to a report of someone being shot in the area of S 15th St. and 4th Ave. S around 9:44 p.m. found Redding-Pettigrew in the roadway. He was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times. Life-saving efforts were begun but he was pronounced deceased.

FDPD announced a suspect in the shooting on Wednesday and said an arrest warrant on a first-degree murder charge had been issued for 18-year-old Jamarrion James Davis (AKA J.J.) of Ankeny.

Jamarrion Davis

He is described as 5’8” tall, and weighing 115 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident or the location of Davis, contact law enforcement right away. You can call the police at 515-573-1424 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 515-573‐1444.