15-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Des Moines Man’s Death

Scene of homicide at 1516 Evergreen Ave. in Des Moines on 6/1/20. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old has been arrested for murder in the death of a Des Moines man earlier this week.

The teen, a female resident of Des Moines, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Police did not release the suspect’s name in announcing the arrest, but Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says they expect to do so later Wednesday.

Police were called to 1516 Evergreen Ave. at 5:41 Monday night on a report of a possible suicide. When officers arrived they found Brooks deceased inside an apartment.

Investigators say the manner of death does not appear to be suicide but have not released how he was killed.

The investigation into the murder continues.