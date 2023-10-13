DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a shooting on Thursday that left a teenager injured.

Des Moines Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 15th Place. When first responders arrived on scene they found a 16-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The 16-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Police later detained the alleged suspect, a 15-year-old, who has been charged with multiple gun-related offenses, including possession of a stolen firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.