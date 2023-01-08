JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning.

At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the accident.

Preliminary evidence suggests that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and crashed into each other, the Iowa State Patrol said. Westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for several hours in order to clear the crash scene.

Two people passed away from their injuries and several other individuals were injured during the crash. The names of the individuals involved in the accident have not been released.

This crash is still under investigation and more information will be released when made available, the Iowa State Patrol said.