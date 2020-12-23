15 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,999 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the COVID-19-related deaths of 15 Iowans and the positive coronavirus tests of another 1,999 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 3,668 Iowans have now died from COVID-19, including 15 reported on Wednesday morning. Of those who’ve died, 1,137 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 127 outbreaks at Iowa care facilities, a decrease of six from the previous day.

A total of 271,019 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including 1,999 in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 222,067 to be recovered from the virus. To date, 1,328,326 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 20.4% of them tested positive.

There are currently 644 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, including 134 in the ICU and 71 on ventilators. There are 2,900 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 405 ICU beds and 867 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.