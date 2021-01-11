14-Year-Old Girl Stole Police Car, Led High-Speed Chase Across West-Central Iowa

COON RAPIDS, Iowa — A 14-year-old girl stole a police car in Coon Rapids and led law enforcement on a high-speed across west-central Iowa, authorities said.

It all started around 3 p.m. Sunday when a Coon Rapids police officer was called to assist a family with a girl who needed assistance.

“The officer had the juvenile sitting in his patrol car, just with the weather being colder. He dipped outside of his vehicle inside to speak with the relatives about what was going to happen going forward, and that’s when the juvenile just hopped in the driver seat and took off,” said Coon Rapids Police Chief Andy Klein.

The girl took off with the police car on a 30-mile chase on Highway 141. The chase ended in a ditch on Highway 141 on the south edge of Perry. Officers used tire-puncturing strips to disable and stop the stolen police car, the Iowa State Patrol said. There were no injuries reported, but speeds reached over 110 mph.

The Coon Rapids Police Department is assessing damage to the car to see if it can be repaired. The department has two police vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol and law enforcement in Dallas, Guthrie and Greene counties were all involved in trying to stop the stolen police car as it sped down Highway 141.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.