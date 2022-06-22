WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines.

The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside a carnival when someone fired a gun into the air. Police shut down traffic on I-235 in the area and created a perimeter to search for the suspect. He was not located, but a handgun was recovered.

Police say that the handgun was matched to shell casings recovered from where the shots were fired. From there, they were able to obtain a search warrant that lead them to a 14-year old boy from Des Moines as a suspect.

The 14-year-old is now charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Police say they will not be releasing his name or any further information about the investigation.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a juvenile did suffer injuries during a fight that preceded the shots being fired. Another juvenile involved in an earlier fight at the carnival was also arrested.