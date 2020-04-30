14 More COVID-19 Deaths, 302 Additional Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Thursday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health include testing up through Thursday and show there are 302 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Fourteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 162. This marks the highest deaths in one day so far from the virus.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 7,145.

There are 335 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 2,697 patients have recovered.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.