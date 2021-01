DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting six more COVID-19 deaths in the state and the positive coronavirus tests of another 1,347 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths did not necessarily occur during that time period as most data provided by the state is backdated.