1,393 New Positive Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is recording the positive coronavirus tests of another 1,393 Iowans as the statewide positive rate continues to drop from its mid-November peak.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 246,239 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The state considers 168,055 of them to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,255,014 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.6% of them tested positive.

The state is now reporting that 2,919 Iowans have died from COVID-19. This sharp increase in deaths from the previous day is due to a change in reporting methods used by the state. Of those who’ve died, 1,127 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 141 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 5,412 individuals. That is an increase of four facilities from Monday’s report.

The state reports there are 900 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s an increase of two patients from the previous day. There are 191 patients in the ICU and 111 patients on ventilators; those numbers are both down from the previous day. There are 3,200 inpatient beds available statewide as well as 397 ICU beds and 857 ventilators.

Sixty-seven of Iowa’s 99 counties still have an average positive rate above 15%. That’s the fewest counties to fall into that range in a month. The statewide average positive rate for the last two weeks is 16%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.