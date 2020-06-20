13-Year-Old Boy Missing in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing/runaway 13-year-old boy.

Lucieus Lowell-Carroll was last seen in the 2900 block of NE 49th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe Lucieus willingly left his home.

Lucieus was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein t-shirt, black shorts, and red and black shoes. He has with him another grey shirt with red trimmed sleeves. Lucieus is 5’5″ and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and shorter black hair.

If you have information on his location, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.