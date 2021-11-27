13-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in Grinnell stabbing

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a man in Grinnell on Saturday.

Grinnell police officers responded to a residence at Melrose Lane just before 8 a.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. Police found a 43-year-old man within the residence suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. The man was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

Police took a 13-year-old boy into custody and charged him with attempted murder. The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center where he awaits an initial court appearance.

The Grinnell Police Department continues to investigate the stabbing.