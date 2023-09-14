Watch the full news conference from Iowa law enforcement officials announcing the tragic death of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram in the line of duty.
Officer Cram was shot and killed Wednesday night in Algona.
by: Kelly Maricle
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kelly Maricle
Posted:
Updated:
Watch the full news conference from Iowa law enforcement officials announcing the tragic death of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram in the line of duty.
Officer Cram was shot and killed Wednesday night in Algona.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now