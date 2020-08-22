13 More COVID-19 Deaths, 843 New Positive Cases Recorded in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — Thirteen more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 843 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus tracking website.

The new case and death numbers reflect testing reported in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

The 843 new cases push the statewide total since mid-March to 55,496 Iowans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 43,353 are considered recovered by the state of Iowa. Since March, 591,013 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 9.4% of them have tested positive. Over the last two weeks, 7.5% of tests have been positive statewide.

According to data on the state website, Friday’s positive rate was 8.7% among those tested.

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 1,030 Iowans. Of those, 725 had a pre-existing condition and 551 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 35 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

268 Iowans are currently hospitalized while diagnosed with COVID-19. That is a sharp decline from yesterday when 293 Iowans were reported hospitalized. 79 patients are currently in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators. Statewide there are more than 3,000 available hospital beds, as well as 465 ICU beds and 799 ventilators.

Four counties in Iowa – Plymouth, Henry, Carroll and Des Moines – now have a 14-day average positive rate above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.