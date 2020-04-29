13 Days of Giving: Group Drops Off Food to Families in Need

DES MOINES, Iowa –The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched household budgets thin, making it hard for some to pay for necessities.

Members of Al Exito dropped off food to about forty families in need today. The organization’s mission is to build leadership skills in Latino youth. Four of the group’s student leaders called three hundred families around the state to see what help they needed.

Caroly Coronado, the head of a youth led business called “Dream Sed” says the need is great. “The families in Al Exito, they are going through desperate times right now, especially with a lot of them working in the meat packing plants in different parts of Iowa. So, some of them have been out of work for over a month. And, they’ve been saying as long as I get the help I need to feed my children, that is all that I’m asking for.”

Al Exito is part of the Central Iowa Immigrant Community Support Fund, along with AFSC Iowa and Proteus. CIIC got a $75,000 investment from the Disaster Recovery Fund through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines to help Central Iowans who aren’t getting government assistance during this global pandemic.

Al Exito Executive Director Dawn Martinez Oropeza said, “So, they’re not getting any support during this time. We’re helping them. This money will help with whatever they need, so if it is rent, utilities, bills, medical bills. We’re there to provide that assistance.”

You can text “13” Cares to 443-21 or donate to the Disaster Recovery Fund on who13.com.