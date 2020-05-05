Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines Encourages Iowans to Support Nonprofits for ‘Giving Tuesday Now’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday Now,” an effort to support nonprofit organizations that are working to help with COVID-19 relief.

The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines has added a COVID- 19 relief section on its website, givedsm.org to help Iowans find a nonprofit to support.

“The Give DSM website is great because it really targets the entire community. There’s something for everybody. There’s a cause that almost anybody can be passionate about,” Executive Director of the Childrens Family Urban Movement, Tony Timm said.

The nonprofit, Children’s Family Urban Movement said the site has helped them with their mission of providing 100 meals a day for families at Moulton Elementary and buy books for their virtual reading program they conduct for students.

“It’s just great that Des Moines community is so giving and understanding that during this time there’s so much support that needs to happen just to keep organizations going that are on the frontlines trying to meet the needs of neighborhoods,” Timm said.

President of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Kristi Knous says since the start of the pandemic charitable funds at the community foundation have risen by 35% compared to 2019.

“We wouldn’t have our quality of life in our community if it weren’t for the nonprofits that are serving those in need,” Knous said. “But also those arts and culture organizations that make this the vibrant community that we love, day in and day out. Our nonprofit sector really is the fabric to the culture of our community.”

WHO 13 has joined the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines to raise money for its Disaster Recovery Fund to provide critical assistance to Central Iowa non-profits in need during the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

You can make a donation to the Disaster Recovery fund online or by texting ’13 Cares’ to 443-21.