13 Days of Caring: $57,000 Raised So Far for Disaster Recovery Fund

It’s five days into our fundraising drive for the Disaster Recovery Fund and the response from Iowans has been outstanding.

So far $57,421 has been donated to the Disaster Recovery Fund since “13 Days of Caring” began on Monday.

The Disaster Recovery Fund is run by the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. All money raised will be distributed to nonprofits across central Iowa, filling in gaps in their funding during the pandemic.

To donate, just text “13 Cares” to 443-21 or contribute online here.