13 Days of Caring: Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa Answering COVID-19 Questions in More Than a Dozen Languages

DES MOINES, Iowa — The refugee experience in America was already difficult enough before COVID-19. Thankfully groups like the Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa are here to help the newest Iowans navigate resources during the pandemic.

The group is one of the many non-profit groups in central Iowa that is being assisted by the Disaster Recovery Fund.

Eddah Bunei is the director of the COVID-19 hotline set up for refugees in Iowa. Operators are working Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm to answer questions in more than a dozen questions about COVID-19 and direct callers to resources at 1-877-558-2609.

