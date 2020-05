DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 launched ’13 Days of Caring’ on April 27th to support the Disaster Recovery Fund to help non-profits across central Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. Angie Dethflefs-Trettin, the group’s Chief Community Impact Officer, says the money the Fund is already at work helping fill gaps in funding for agencies thousands are depending on during the pandemic.