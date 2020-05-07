’13 Days of Caring’ Helping Iowa Families Seeking Aid for the First Time

Iowa — Iowa and the nation as a whole are facing unprecedented economic challenges in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have applied for unemployment for the first time in their lives and many are turning to food pantries and other public assistance as well.

Those Iowans are finding that there is someone there to help.

Deloris Gray is among those who is reaching out for help. “First time I’ve had assistance in 40 years … ever,” Gray told us, “So I’m thankful its there.” She’s spent 25 years working as an associate in public schools. She is working with Impact Community Action Partnership to get help paying her utility bills.

Impact Community Action Network is helping folks like Deloris thanks to a grant from the Disaster Recovery Fund, the charity WHO 13 is focusing on during our ‘13 Days of Caring.‘ “This particular grant is focused on utilities,” says Executive Director Anne Bacon, “We are seeing families call often with their most basic needs, whether it’s food, utilities, rent, water bills, things of that nature.”