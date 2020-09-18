1,200 New COVID-19 Cases in Iowa, Ten More Deaths Reported Friday

Iowa — More than 1,200 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and ten more Iowans have died from the virus.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

There were 1,259 new positive tests reported in that time frame, pushing the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 78,227. Of those, 56,474 are considered recovered by the state of Iowa. 726,065 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19. 89.2% of those tests were negative for the virus.

The daily positive rate for the state of Iowa on Thursday was 11.4% among 6,381 test results from state labs.

The passing of ten more Iowans raises the statewide total of COVID-19 deaths to 1,258. Of those who’ve died from COVID-19, 661 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 39 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa affecting 929 residents and staff members.

There are currently 281 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 10 patients from Thursday morning. 91 of those patients are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators. The state has 2,800 hospital beds available as of now, as well as 402 ICU beds and 775 ventilators.

Eight Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate topping 15%. That list includes Sioux, Lyon, Winnebago, Crawford, Osceola, Plymouth, Carroll and Henry counties. Governor Reynolds set the 15% threshold as a mark school districts must exceed before transitioning to online-only learning. The Governor has since said it is only a guideline and won’t automatically qualify or disqualify a school from receiving a waiver.

