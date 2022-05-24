DES MOINES, Iowa — A child riding a bicycle was injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that a 12-year-old boy rode his bike off the sidewalk and into the roadway, where he was hit by a car.

The boy was alert and talking before being transported by ambulance to Blank Children’s Hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

The Des Moines Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.