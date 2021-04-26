 

12-Year-Old Girl Killed in Eastern Iowa UTV Crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGBROOK, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in eastern Iowa died when the utility vehicle she was on crashed and rolled, sheriff’s officials said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Sunday afternoon just outside Springbrook. The crash happened on a farm, the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque reported.

Officials took “extensive life-saving measures” to save the girl, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, but she died at the scene. The girl’s name had not been released by Monday morning.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News