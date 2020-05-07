12 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 655 Additional Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on the department’s website Thursday morning.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Wednesday and show there are 655 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of positive cases in Iowa is now 11,059.

Twelve additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 231.

There are 417 coronavirus patients that are currently hospitalized and 151 of those are in Intensive Care units. Of those, 107 patients are on ventilators.

The IDPH debuted a new tracking tool for the coronavirus case data on its website Thursday morning. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ news conference she said the change was made to make it easier to access and assess the data for Iowans.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.