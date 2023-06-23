DES MOINES, Iowa- It started as a project for Lanae Strovers while she was working from home after an operation.

She went through some old urns left of veterans at the funeral home, which had no family to make arrangements. The first service was in 2018, and has continued every year since. Last year’s service was supposed to be the last one, but her phone kept ringing. More veterans were found with no family.

“We just feel very important that urns are not left on shelves with the funeral home, or in storage units, apartments that are getting cleaned out,” said Strovers. “We just feel these are people, they’re not just urns, they are people who lived entire lives.”

She involves many people to carry the remains in urns, and the flags that go with them. It takes almost a year to plan each service. This year was a big challenge with 12 veterans from the Des Moines area, Waterloo, and Corydon.

The Veterans and their spouses who were honored in the 2023 service:

Donald Allen, 1939-2002, Army.

Joseph Brown, 1936-2010, Army.

James Burns, 1943-2010, Army.

Thomas Erpelding, 1950-2021, Army.

Barry Huggins, 1951-2021, and spouse Karen Huggins, 1944-2022, Air Force.

Edward Marson, 1955-2022, Army.

Roger May, 1939-2023, Air Force.

Twila Meadows, 1934-2019, Spouse.

Ronald Powers, 1939-2020, Army.

Michael Thill, 1950-2022, Army.

Harvey Joe Scarbrough, 1955-2023, Marines.

Walter Voss, 1926-2017, Army.

Richard Willette, 1951-2023, Army.